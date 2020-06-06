Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NVAX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Novavax from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Novavax from $19.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novavax from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Novavax from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.19.

Get Novavax alerts:

NVAX traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,018,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,689,589. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.94. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.36. Novavax has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $61.50.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.20) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James F. Young acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $73,245.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Novavax in the first quarter worth approximately $7,097,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Novavax by 58.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 434,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 160,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Novavax by 35.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 152,556 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Novavax by 131.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 107,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Novavax in the first quarter worth approximately $687,000. 22.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.