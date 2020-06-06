Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.
NUAN stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.57. 1,327,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,985,328. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.13. Nuance Communications has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $23.88.
In other news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 555,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,436,751. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $116,697.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,134 shares of company stock worth $3,031,099. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 224,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 58,032 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 687,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,256,000 after purchasing an additional 48,935 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 7.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 101,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 377.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 111,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 88,547 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nuance Communications Company Profile
Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.
