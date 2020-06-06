Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NUAN stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.57. 1,327,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,985,328. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.13. Nuance Communications has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $369.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.56 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nuance Communications will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 555,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,436,751. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $116,697.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,134 shares of company stock worth $3,031,099. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 224,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 58,032 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 687,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,256,000 after purchasing an additional 48,935 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 7.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 101,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 377.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 111,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 88,547 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

