NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.71.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NUVA shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on NuVasive from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA traded up $4.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.11. 1,687,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,980. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.08. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $81.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.41.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical device company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $259.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.32 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,528,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in NuVasive by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,733 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,586,000 after purchasing an additional 20,161 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in NuVasive by 22.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,865 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

