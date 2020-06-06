NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NUVA has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuVasive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NuVasive from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.44.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NASDAQ:NUVA traded up $4.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,687,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,980. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $81.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 57.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. NuVasive had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $259.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in NuVasive by 3.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 106,040 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NuVasive in the first quarter worth about $25,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in NuVasive in the first quarter worth about $940,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NuVasive by 29.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 433,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,452,000 after buying an additional 99,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in NuVasive by 48.0% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,672 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.