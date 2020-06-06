NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NXPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $129.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.92.

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $4.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.82. 7,916,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,105,365. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 135.50, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $139.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.19.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $94,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,633,107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $798,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,074,839 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $589,316,000 after purchasing an additional 129,991 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,347,699 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $526,819,000 after purchasing an additional 573,568 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,885,156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $621,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,016,693 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $333,104,000 after purchasing an additional 476,889 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

