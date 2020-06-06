Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Get Obseva alerts:

OBSV has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Obseva from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Obseva in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Obseva presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

OBSV stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,813. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25. Obseva has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $245.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Obseva will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Obseva by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Obseva by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Obseva by 531.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Obseva by 1,838.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Obseva by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 345,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. 53.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Obseva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Obseva (OBSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Obseva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obseva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.