Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocugen Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies which address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of OCU400, OCU300, OCU100 and OCU200 which are in clinical stage. Ocugen Inc., formerly known as Histogenics Cp, is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OCGN. HC Wainwright lowered Ocugen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Ocugen from $2.00 to $0.70 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

OCGN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,192,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,682,533. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ocugen has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $21.60.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Ocugen will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ocugen stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) by 2,626.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 449,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,541 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 2.81% of Ocugen worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

