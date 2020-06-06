Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sidoti began coverage on Office Depot in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.60.

Office Depot stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.77. 8,815,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,474,040. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.32. Office Depot has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $2.98.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Office Depot had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Office Depot will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Office Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Office Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Office Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Office Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Office Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

