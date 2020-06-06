Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.53.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $5.69 on Friday, reaching $180.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,337,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,175. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.84. Okta has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $205.71.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $182.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.57 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $5,898,362.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,254.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.49, for a total transaction of $8,624,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,281,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 347,486 shares of company stock valued at $47,993,602. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Okta by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 52,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Okta by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,021,000 after acquiring an additional 22,883 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Okta by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

