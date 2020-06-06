Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Stephens

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price raised by Stephens from $150.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ODFL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.86.

ODFL stock traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.63. 892,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,939. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $88.61 and a fifty-two week high of $171.77.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $987.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.15 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,755,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,411,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 53.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,550,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $859,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,981,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $522,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,947,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.8% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,824,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,486,000 after acquiring an additional 598,185 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

