Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,060. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.01.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James C. Ryan III bought 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $51,262.00. Also, Director Daniel S. Hermann bought 20,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $256,965.80. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2,407.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

