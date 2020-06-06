ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised ON Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.05.

NASDAQ:ON traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.16. 14,417,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,444,252. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.89. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.81 and a beta of 2.24.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 25,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $297,715.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,004.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,518,000 after acquiring an additional 16,811 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,550,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,184,000 after acquiring an additional 470,080 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 16,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

