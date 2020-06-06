Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Ooma in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ooma from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.60.

NYSE OOMA traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,482. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.57.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. Ooma had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $40.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.89 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 9,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $103,853.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,572 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 2,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $29,361.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,231.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,653 shares of company stock valued at $161,421. Insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OOMA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ooma by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ooma by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Ooma by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ooma in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

