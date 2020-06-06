Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) will announce $162.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Orion Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $170.00 million and the lowest is $149.39 million. Orion Group reported sales of $165.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year sales of $701.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $676.62 million to $730.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $762.18 million, with estimates ranging from $734.00 million to $790.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. Orion Group had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $166.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.45 million.

ORN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Orion Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.24.

Shares of ORN stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.00. 299,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,244. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.78. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The company has a market cap of $79.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Orion Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

