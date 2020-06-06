OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $119.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OSI Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.37. The company had a trading volume of 184,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.84. OSI Systems has a one year low of $49.96 and a one year high of $117.21.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $292.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.01 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at $35,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 268.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

