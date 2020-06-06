Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OTLK. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Outlook Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.94.

Shares of OTLK stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.19. 1,567,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,556. The company has a market capitalization of $111.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.32. Outlook Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26). On average, analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $30,000. Sabby Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 731.1% during the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 3,232,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,406 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 157.4% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,250 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27,946 shares during the period. 6.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

