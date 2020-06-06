Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Owens Corning from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Owens Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $75.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Shares of NYSE OC traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,398,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,170. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.35.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi bought 5,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.90 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,076.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 278.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 904.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

