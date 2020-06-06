Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Equities analysts expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) to report sales of $1.71 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.68 billion and the highest is $1.75 billion. Owens & Minor posted sales of $2.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full year sales of $8.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.11 billion to $8.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.56 billion to $8.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Owens & Minor.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.85.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $72,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 324.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $56,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.89. 1,418,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,757. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.38. The company has a market cap of $491.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is an increase from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.79%.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens & Minor (OMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.