Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.02). Owens & Minor reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OMI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra lowered their target price on Owens & Minor from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,493,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 156.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 605,247 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,713,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,028,000 after purchasing an additional 465,099 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,724,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 424,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth $1,658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMI traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $7.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,418,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.38. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $9.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is presently 1.79%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

