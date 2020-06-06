PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Upgraded at BidaskClub

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,337,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,907. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $40.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.61.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.39). PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 79.95%. The company had revenue of $278.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.27 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert A. Stine purchased 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Robert Burke purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,257.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,000 shares of company stock worth $342,838 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 203,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,164,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,851,000 after purchasing an additional 312,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 11,030.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

