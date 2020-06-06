Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PD. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Pagerduty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Pagerduty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pagerduty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pagerduty from $18.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pagerduty currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Shares of PD stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.27. 4,649,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,877. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.42. Pagerduty has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pagerduty had a negative return on equity of 16.19% and a negative net margin of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $49.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pagerduty will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $800,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 227,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,180.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 8,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $162,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 200,356 shares of company stock worth $4,684,221. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pagerduty by 165.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 165,728 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pagerduty by 8.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,485,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,665,000 after acquiring an additional 112,802 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pagerduty by 10.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Pagerduty during the first quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pagerduty by 25.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 146,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 29,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

