PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

PAGS has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Itau BBA Securities lowered PagSeguro Digital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.11.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,581,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,332. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.46. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.89. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 54,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

