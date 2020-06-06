Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. FBR & Co dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Pan American Silver from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.78.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

PAAS traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.72. 3,795,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,334,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.13, a P/E/G ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.37. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $30.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $358.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.18 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,214,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 23.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,356,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,634 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 40.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,755,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,246 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,435,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,385,000 after buying an additional 886,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $14,586,000. 51.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.