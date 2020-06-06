Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PKOH. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Park-Ohio from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Park-Ohio from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park-Ohio from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Park-Ohio currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of PKOH stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.26. 94,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,809. The company has a market cap of $202.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.46. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $36.11.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.53 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 1.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John D. Grampa bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $64,700.00. Also, insider Robert D. Vilsack bought 6,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $83,248.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 112,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,431.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,050 shares of company stock valued at $198,088. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 15.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.6% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 50,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

