Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PATK. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Patrick Industries from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Patrick Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Shares of PATK traded up $3.97 on Friday, hitting $60.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,484. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 2.46. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.16 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other Patrick Industries news, COO Kip B. Ellis acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.34 per share, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,451.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,400 shares of company stock valued at $112,111. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

