Paxos Standard (PAX) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Paxos Standard has a total market cap of $245.15 million and $184.82 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Paxos Standard has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Paxos Standard token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010373 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, TOKOK, ZB.COM and BCEX.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000798 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard (PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard . The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, CoinBene, Crex24, SouthXchange, CoinPlace, Bitfinex, BitMax, WazirX, HitBTC, Coinall, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, ABCC, DigiFinex, BitMart, Binance, FCoin, BigONE, C2CX, BW.com, CoinEx, KuCoin, P2PB2B, Coinsuper, DDEX, CoinExchange, Bit-Z, Kyber Network, Sistemkoin, Gate.io, OKEx, MXC, Bitrue, Iquant, OKCoin, Bittrex, Coinbit, ZB.COM, Hotbit and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

