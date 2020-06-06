Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Paychex from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.82.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $5.86 on Friday, reaching $80.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,371,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,778. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.13. Paychex has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

In other news, Director Tom Bonadio acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,362.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Paychex by 2.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $2,989,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,233,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,067,000 after buying an additional 181,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Paychex by 2.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 144,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,120,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

