Payfair One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,067.00 (PFR)

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Payfair has a market cap of $30,259.85 and $1,067.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Payfair token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Payfair has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00045591 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.00 or 0.04967576 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002465 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00055849 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00030774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002849 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010383 BTC.

Payfair Token Profile

Payfair (PFR) is a token. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Payfair is payfair.io

Buying and Selling Payfair

Payfair can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Payfair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Payfair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

