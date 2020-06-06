Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Penumbra, Inc. is an interventional therapies company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. The company’s portfolio of products primarily addresses neuro and peripheral vascular medical conditions and clinical needs. Neuro products include Neurovascular Access, Neuron Access System, BENCHMARK Intracranial Access System, Penumbra System, 3D, Penumbra Coil 400, Penumbra SMART Coil and LIBERTY stent. Peripheral vascular products include Ruby Coil System, Penumbra Occlusion Device and Indigo System. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Canada and Australia. Penumbra, Inc. is headquartered in Alameda, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Penumbra from $192.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Penumbra from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $184.00 price target (down from $186.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.43.

Penumbra stock traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.04. 217,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 5.15. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $121.80 and a fifty-two week high of $194.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.26 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.90 and its 200-day moving average is $169.56.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). Penumbra had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $137.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Penumbra will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.07, for a total transaction of $1,850,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 560,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,761,716.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.67, for a total value of $1,501,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,044 shares of company stock valued at $8,661,795. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Penumbra by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

