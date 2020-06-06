People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PBCT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Shares of PBCT traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,718,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,170. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. People’s United Financial has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $17.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $519.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that People’s United Financial will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David P. Berey sold 12,978 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $156,125.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R David Rosato bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the first quarter valued at $61,242,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,426,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $835,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,986 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $40,649,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,362,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 2,822.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,215,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.