PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PEP. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.00.

PEP traded up $1.87 on Friday, hitting $132.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,989,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,200,209. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.60. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $181.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $12,868,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

