Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Pfizer by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 153,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after buying an additional 61,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.99. 34,768,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,428,056. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.82.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

