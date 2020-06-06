Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 49.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 38.9% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.99. 34,768,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,428,056. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

