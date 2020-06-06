Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,482 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 2.5% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $35.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,768,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,428,056. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.82. The stock has a market cap of $200.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.03.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

