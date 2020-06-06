PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PCG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of PG&E from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays raised shares of PG&E from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PG&E has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of PCG traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,940,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,227,002. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 27.51% and a negative net margin of 42.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 29,590,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,582 shares during the period. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in PG&E by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. now owns 25,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,750,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PG&E by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 12,883,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,515 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in PG&E by 40.2% in the first quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,522,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in PG&E in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

