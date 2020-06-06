Phoenixcoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $102.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $559,193.41 and $102.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.37 or 0.00812371 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00032064 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00025435 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00180115 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00174377 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006081 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 78,772,287 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.