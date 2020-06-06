Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PPC. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra reduced their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

PPC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.46. 2,558,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.94. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $33.67.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 3.73%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 715,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 481,573 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter valued at about $601,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,933,000 after purchasing an additional 481,356 shares during the last quarter. 19.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

