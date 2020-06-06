Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,292. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.30.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.66). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $263.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II bought 12,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $570,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Ingram bought 20,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.77 per share, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,918.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 44,000 shares of company stock worth $1,917,350. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.