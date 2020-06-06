Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,292. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.30.
In related news, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II bought 12,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $570,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Ingram bought 20,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.77 per share, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,918.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 44,000 shares of company stock worth $1,917,350. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.
About Pinnacle Financial Partners
Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.
