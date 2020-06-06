Piper Sandler Boosts Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $220.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TDOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.58.

NYSE:TDOC traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.65. 2,893,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,047,773. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.28 and a 200 day moving average of $124.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $203.85.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Goldstein sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,304,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $6,810,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,283 shares in the company, valued at $121,103,043.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 241,342 shares of company stock worth $40,816,349. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,732,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $479,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,923 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 510.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,403,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $217,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,845 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $51,004,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $45,435,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 405.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 625,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $97,026,000 after purchasing an additional 502,144 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

