PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard J. Harshman acquired 1,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.55 per share, with a total value of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 10,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.92 per share, with a total value of $999,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,757.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 21,302 shares of company stock worth $2,097,575. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Stephens raised PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $5.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,788,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,228. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.10 and a 200-day moving average of $129.76. The stock has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.29. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $161.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

