PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Raised to $148.00

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $121.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an accumulate rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.93.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $5.31 on Friday, reaching $128.03. 4,788,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,566,228. PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.29.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.24. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Richard J. Harshman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,182.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 9,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,043.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,168.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 21,302 shares of company stock worth $2,097,575 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 678,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,232,000 after buying an additional 81,017 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

