PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNM Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.89.

Shares of PNM Resources stock traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $42.50. The stock had a trading volume of 602,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,489. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.26. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $56.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.59.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. PNM Resources had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $333.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 666.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after buying an additional 101,459 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 10,334 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 99,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

