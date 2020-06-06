PotCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.97 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 6th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and $984.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges including Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and Bittrex. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,654.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $241.42 or 0.02500555 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.69 or 0.02627662 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00484141 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012902 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.70 or 0.00701232 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00071064 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00026192 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00549203 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,988,319 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

