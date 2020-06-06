Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on POWL. CJS Securities cut shares of Powell Industries to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Powell Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Powell Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Shares of POWL traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.60. The stock had a trading volume of 72,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,630. The firm has a market cap of $343.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.78. Powell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $151.57 million during the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 7.29%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POWL. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Powell Industries by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Powell Industries by 445.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Powell Industries by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Powell Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Powell Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.