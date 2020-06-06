Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on POWI. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

NASDAQ:POWI traded up $4.06 on Friday, hitting $119.54. The stock had a trading volume of 275,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,534. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.97. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $66.68 and a 1-year high of $122.45.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.74 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.82% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 4,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $381,328.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $61,241.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,775 shares in the company, valued at $5,024,160.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,667 shares of company stock worth $8,030,342. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

