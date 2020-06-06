Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PFBC. ValuEngine upgraded Preferred Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on Preferred Bank from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Preferred Bank from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.33.

Shares of PFBC traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.11. The stock had a trading volume of 93,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,119. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average is $48.05. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $637.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $43.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.46 million. Research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

