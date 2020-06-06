Presearch (PRE) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $126,187.00

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 6th. Presearch has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and $126,187.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Presearch has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One Presearch token can currently be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00483964 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012947 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000733 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003228 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Presearch Token Profile

Presearch (CRYPTO:PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,898,904 tokens. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io

Buying and Selling Presearch

Presearch can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Presearch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

