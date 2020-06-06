Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PRI. ValuEngine downgraded Primerica from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. William Blair raised Primerica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Primerica from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Primerica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Primerica in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.00.

PRI stock opened at $122.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.30 and its 200-day moving average is $115.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.37. Primerica has a twelve month low of $61.20 and a twelve month high of $138.05.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.77 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 11th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $227,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,766.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.65, for a total value of $340,950.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 29,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,202.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $870,590 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,186,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,494,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,719,000 after buying an additional 144,495 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Primerica by 2,725.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after buying an additional 130,913 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Primerica by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 400,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,290,000 after buying an additional 100,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,748,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

