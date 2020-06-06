Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

PRIM has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Primoris Services from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut Primoris Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Primoris Services from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

NASDAQ PRIM traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $18.74. 290,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $872.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.09. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $23.73.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $743.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.80 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Primoris Services’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.91%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Morris Dodgen bought 2,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,254.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $947,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 547,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,781 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Primoris Services by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 17,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $863,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.