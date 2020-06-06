Project Pai Achieves Market Cap of $24.55 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 6th. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for about $0.0167 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Bitfinex, LBank and Huobi. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $24.55 million and approximately $336,399.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,678,362,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,039,801 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HBUS, OOOBTC, LBank, Huobi, BitForex and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

